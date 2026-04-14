E-Paper | July 20, 2026

AJK notifies official days to promote indigenous languages

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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MUZAFFARABAD: For the first time, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has formally approved the observance of dedicated days under official patronage to promote and preserve the region’s indigenous tongues.

According to a notification, languages including Kashmiri, Shina, Gojri, Pahari, Kundal Shahi and Dogri will be promoted through a series of events across their respective speaking areas under the auspices of the AJK Cultural Academy.

These events will include seminars, conferences, poetry recitations and cultural programmes aimed at highlighting linguistic and cultural heritage.

Under the notified schedule, Kashmiri and Shina Language Day will be observed on February 21, Gojri Language Day on March 22, Pahari Language Day on April 14, Kundal Shahi Language Day on June 10, and Dogri Language Day on December 22.

Kundal Shahi, spoken in a small Neelum Valley town of the same name, is increasingly endangered, while the number of Dogri speakers has also been steadily declining, underscoring the urgency of preservation efforts.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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