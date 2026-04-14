E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Customs rout GB at U-18 hockey

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs, Khyber Pakh­­tun­khwa-1, Punjab-4 and Punjab-1 recorded wins in the National U-18 Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

In the opening match of the day, Customs thumped Gilgit-Baltistan 15-0. Hassan and Usman scored three goals each while Umar, Adil and Arman netted two apiece. Shavez Khawar, Hassan and Yahya added one each to complete the rout.

KP-1 outclassed Sindh-2 team 4-0 in the second match. Shajeel, Abbas, Uzair and Shah Mir scored one goal each.

The third match saw Punjab-4 outplay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-2 team 5-1. Abdullah scored twice for Punjab-4 while Ali Akbar, Ahmed Noor and Hamid Ali contributed one each. Owais scored for KP-2.

In the final match of the day, Punjab-1 edged past Balochistan 1-0 victory as Mohammad Sohaib scored the goal.

Meanwhile, the Pakis­tan Hockey Federation (PHF) barred nine players from participating in the Natio­nal U-18 Hockey Cham­pionship after they were found overage during a stringent scrutiny process.

According to a PHF press release issued on Monday, the federation’s scrutiny committee disqualified the players on grounds of age misrepresentation and exceeding the prescribed age limit for the ongoing event.

The verification process, carried out with the assistance of the NADRA, involved careful examination of Family Registration Certificates, which confirmed that the players were not eligible to compete in the U-18 category.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe