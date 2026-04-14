Customs rout GB at U-18 hockey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs, Khyber Pakh­­tun­khwa-1, Punjab-4 and Punjab-1 recorded wins in the National U-18 Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

In the opening match of the day, Customs thumped Gilgit-Baltistan 15-0. Hassan and Usman scored three goals each while Umar, Adil and Arman netted two apiece. Shavez Khawar, Hassan and Yahya added one each to complete the rout.

KP-1 outclassed Sindh-2 team 4-0 in the second match. Shajeel, Abbas, Uzair and Shah Mir scored one goal each.

The third match saw Punjab-4 outplay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-2 team 5-1. Abdullah scored twice for Punjab-4 while Ali Akbar, Ahmed Noor and Hamid Ali contributed one each. Owais scored for KP-2.

In the final match of the day, Punjab-1 edged past Balochistan 1-0 victory as Mohammad Sohaib scored the goal.

Meanwhile, the Pakis­tan Hockey Federation (PHF) barred nine players from participating in the Natio­nal U-18 Hockey Cham­pionship after they were found overage during a stringent scrutiny process.

According to a PHF press release issued on Monday, the federation’s scrutiny committee disqualified the players on grounds of age misrepresentation and exceeding the prescribed age limit for the ongoing event.

The verification process, carried out with the assistance of the NADRA, involved careful examination of Family Registration Certificates, which confirmed that the players were not eligible to compete in the U-18 category.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026