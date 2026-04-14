Five local players beaten in ITF Pakistan Jr first round

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistan players were beaten in the boys singles event on the opening day of the Subh-e-Nau ITF Pakistan Junior International Tennis Championship (Leg-II) here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

Four of these players were downed by their respective Hong Kong opponents.

Zohaib Afzal went down fighting in a three-set battle against Hong Kong’s Jayden Park who won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to qualify for the second round. In other first-round clashes, Ho Wan Yeung blanked Pakistan’s Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0; Kinki Shi routed Mohammad Ahmad Afzal 6-0, 6-0 while Jamie Chen defeated Mohammad Yahya 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Arham Tariq, also of Pakistan, lost to Hugo Bailey of the Netherlands 6-0, 6-1.

Results (first round):

Boys singles: Hugo Bailey (Netherlands) Arham Tariq (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-1; Sarp Akan Ercan (Turkey) bt Hao Yi Zhang (China) 7-6(3), 3-1 — retired; Ruoyu Hua (China) bt Masamune Matsumoto (Japan) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ho Wan Yeung (Hong Kong) bt Inam Qadir (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-0; Jayden Park (Hong Kong) bt Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pakistan) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Heran Zhang (China) bt Kyoung Seo Lee (Korea) — walkover; Abdaar Ali (Pakistan) bt Daniel Alwadi (China) — walkover; Kinki Shi (Hong Kong) bt M. Ahmad Afzal (Pakistan) 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Chen (Hong Kong) bt Mohammad Yahya (Pakistan) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Girls singles: Yotong Lu (China) Rino Shinden (Japan) 6-4, 6-3; Kiko Okuyama (Japan) bt Yeanna Chowdhury (Bangladesh) 6-0, 6-0; Yijia Wang (China) bt Yuriko Michihiro (Japan) 6-1, 6-3

Boys doubles: Ruoyu Hua (China)/Heran Zhang (China) bt Hugo Bailey (Netherlands)/ Sarp Akan Ercan (Turkey) 6-3, 6-0; Jamie Chen (Hong Kong)/Masamune Matsumoto (Japan) bt Kinik Shi (Hong Kong)/Inam Qadir (Pakistan) 6-1, 6-1Girls doubles: Yijia Wang (China)/Yeanna Chowdhury (Bangladesh) bt Hinako Higaki (Japan)/Romaisa Malik (Pakistan) 7-6(4), 6-2.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026