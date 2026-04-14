Stuttgart hammer Hamburg to go third in Bundesliga

STUTTGART: Chris Fuehrich (C) of VfB Stuttgart vies for the ball with Hamburg’s Albert Gronbaek (L) during their Bundesliga match at the MHPArena.—AFP

BERLIN: VfB Stuttgart cruised to a 4-0 home win over Hamburg on Sunday to climb above RB Leipzig into third place in the Bundesliga with five games remaining this season.

German Cup holders Stuttgart are now ahead of Leipzig on goal difference with the top four sides guaranteed a Champions League spot.

Germany internationals Angelo Stiller, Chris Fuehrich and Maximilian Mittelstaedt all got on the scoresheet for Stuttgart and Bilal El Khannouss scored his first goal since making his loan from Leicester City permanent in January to round out the romp.

Deniz Undav’s missed second-half penalty, which he blasted well over the bar, was the only blot on the copybook for the dominant hosts.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness told DAZN his side upped their game after Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen had both won on Saturday.

“I think we wouldn’t have fought so hard if the results had’ve been different yesterday. But you’ve got to assume that’ll happen in the final few games and focus on yourself,” he said.

“We’re in control of our destiny and we’re confident we can do it, even if we’ve got a tough schedule remaining.”

Stiller converted a clever Jamie Leweling cutback with 22 minutes gone to put Stuttgart in front. Fuehrich added another just after the half-hour mark when Stuttgart bullied Hamburg into a mistake on the edge of their own box.

Mittelstaedt and El Khannouss both scored in the second half either side of Undav’s wayward penalty.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Lucas Hoeler scored the only goal as Freiburg kept their European hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Mainz.

The victory took eighth-placed Freiburg two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt. Seventh spot may be enough to qualify for Europe, depending on the results of German teams in continental competitions this season.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026