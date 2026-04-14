From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Opp leaders arrested

ISLAMABAD: A number of Opposition leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Mr Hashim Ghilzai, Senator Husain Shah, and NDP General Secretary, Mr Kaswar Gardezi, were taken into custody by the police here today [April 13]. Reports say that Senator Ghilzai was on his way to the Senate Hall and had just come out of his room in the MNAs’ Hostel when he was taken into custody… . … After the tea-break when the Senate session was resumed, Senator Khawaja Safdar drew the attention of the Chairman ... to the reported arrest of the Opposition leaders, saying that things were being made more difficult for the Opposition to discharge its constitutional obligations. … The Federal Law Minister, Mr Mohammad Akhtar, said he was aware of the arrest of Senator Ghilzai but added that he would make a statement … after getting full details.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] Kamal Jumblatt, leader of Lebanon’s leftist troops and parties, today [April 13] called for a halt to the “Syrian invasion”. Over the past 24 hours he has sent messages to the Arab League, the Soviet Union, France and the [US].

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026