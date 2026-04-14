From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Syria’s cause our own’

KARACHI: Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in a message sent to Syrian Premier Khalid Bey al-Azim has assured him “Pak­istan regards Syria’s cause as its own”. The following is the full text of the message:

The Government and the people of Pakistan wholeheartedly support Syria’s cause in her present dispute with ‘Israel’ and condemn ‘Israel’s’ breach of the armistice terms. I assure Your Excellency that we in Pakistan regard Syria’s cause as our own. The present incident, which is not the first of its kind, only confirms our worst apprehensions. Throughout its short existence, ‘Israel’ has clearly shown that it will not submit to any instructions of the Armistice Commis­sion which might confine ‘Israel’s’ apparent tendency towards expansion at the cost of the Arabs. We trust that the Security Council will take notice of the acts of naked aggression perpetrated by ‘Israel’, and will take effective steps to safeguard the rights of Syria and thus prevent this incident from turning into a new conflagration.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies from Baghdad,] Eighteen members of the Iraqi Parliament today [April 13] demanded nationalisation of the country’s oil industry.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026