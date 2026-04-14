International law stands in tatters

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Legal vs political neutrality’ (April 4), which read more like an advocacy of the Gulf states than a balanced justification. It was a warped argument on international humanitarian law (IHL). Which inter-national law, convention and institution has not been derided or trashed by the American-Israeli nexus, one may ask. I wish the author and his ‘team’ of legal sages had examined IHL in the broader regional context.

Since October 2023, Gaza has seen ruthless slaughter of over 72,000 Palestin-ians, mostly women and children. The United States’ barefaced Tomahawk missile strike in Minab killed over 165 girls in an elementary school. Healthcare facilities, universities, libraries and residential complexes in Iran have been bombed relentlessly and mercilessly. Lebanon presents a heap of rubble. Are these benign acts?

In military terms, what has been the enduring threat perception of the Gulf states that compelled them to ink such agreements in the first place? What is the principal threat? The massive American military arsenal in the Middle East is certainly not meant to protect the Gulf states from Israel.

Bahrain is home to the US Fifth Fleet, while the US Central Command is head-quartered in Qatar. Israel’s premier intelligence agency Mossad operates three stations in the region; one at Abu Dhabi, Manama and Baku. All this humongous military and surveillance potential provides real operational flexibility and massively assists US-Israel war efforts in the region.

If the sole US strategic interest in the Middle East is protection of Israel, and latter’s single-minded pursuit over the past four decades has been destruction of Iran, any one facilitating regardless of the manner deserves to be a legitimate target. It is not complex arithmetic.

Which international law justifies the unlawful Israel-US military strikes against Iran this February 28, just hours after substantive talks clearly indicated the possibility of a breakthrough and peace. Did the nexus not violate Article 2(4) of the United Nations charter that prohibits armed aggression? Was Iran not acting in self-defence?

One of the oldest civilisations has been confronting two of the world’s mightiest modern militaries and their regional facilitators. Despite the brazen onslaught that Iran and its citizens have faced since the revolution in 1979, it is still able to hit back. This should encourage people to revisit human history.

This war cannot be seen simply through the myopic lens of international laws, which, in any case, stand blatantly flouted.

Cdr (retd) Muhammad Azam Khan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026