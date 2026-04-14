Killer trucks

RECENTLY, a heart-breaking tragedy shattered the festive spirit of Eidul Fitr for many when two trailer trucks, racing recklessly at high speed, killed two young brothers who were riding on a motorcycle. The parents of the two boys had raised them with immense struggle and sacrifice. Their mother supported the family by tailoring clothes, while their father worked as a gatekeeper. With limited resources, but limitless hope, they had devoted everything to educating their sons so that they could grow into responsible indivi-duals and become helping hands for the family. In one horrifying moment, all those dreams were shattered.

How is a mother expected to endure such unbearable grief? How can a family move forward when the very foundation of their hopes has been destroyed? And, who will be held accountable for this tragedy that is too easily dismissed as an ‘accident’?

According to estimates, since the beginning of this year, around 67 people have lost their lives in road accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi, while nearly 2,000 others have been injured. The government recently installed surveillance cameras and began issuing e-challans in an effort to curb reckless driving, but these measures have proven largely ineffective in catching the drivers of trucks and dumpers. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent families torn apart, futures stolen, and lives lost due to negligence that continues unchecked.

Roads across Karachi are increasingly becoming death traps for citizens. The authorities must urgently enforce strict regulations on the movement, speed and accountability of heavy vehicles. Immediate and decisive action is not just necessary; it is a matter of life and death.

Rabia Abdullah

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026