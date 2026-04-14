Iran resumes rail services on tracks damaged in attacks

TEHRAN: Iran has resumed rail services on key routes after repairing sections of track damaged in attacks jointly launched by Israel and United States against Iran during the war, state media said on Monday.

Authorities have in recent days begun reconstruction work on bridges, railway lines and other infrastructure hit by the US and Israel during nearly 40 days of fighting.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Wednesday.

In Iran’s northwestern Azerbaijan region, the director general of the railways said trains had resumed from the city of Tabriz, bound for the capital Tehran and Mashhad in the northeast.

“These trains have res­umed service after an interruption of four to five days,” said Alireza Solei­mani, according to Iran’s official Irna news agency.

“The Tehran-Tabriz-Van train also left Tehran for Van, Turkey, last night, using rebuilt tracks.” A railway bridge near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, also reopened on Saturday after reconstruction work which lasted less than 40 hours, said Khosrow Samari, deputy governor in Qom province, according to the Tasnim news agency.

On Friday, Tasnim published a video showing a train crossing the Yahya Abad bridge in the city of Kashan, in Iran’s central Isfahan province.

“After rapid reconstruction, the first train passed over the Yahya Abad Bridge today,” the news agency said, adding the bridge had been damaged in a US-Israeli attack on Tuesday.

In the capital Tehran, residents have reported that authorities have moved quickly to clear debris from sites hit by the US and Israel.

Where buildings have been too heavily damaged, they have sometimes been covered or cordoned off, including with Iranian flags.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday that reconstruction of damaged buildings would take between three months and two years.

She said that more than 125,000 buildings had been damaged since the war began, the majority of them residential but also schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026