E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Nigerian fighters kill commander, six soldiers

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MAIDUGURI: Fighters riding motorbikes stormed an army base near Nigeria’s northeastern border with Chad, killing the commander and six other soldiers late on Sunday, two military sources said.

The assault was by members of Boko Haram and its splinter group the militant Islamic State group (West Africa province), the sources said. The attack came days after a string of coordinated attacks on military positions in other parts of Borno State.

Insurgents have ramped up attacks on overstretched bases and looted weapons across the region, piling pressure on the government and President Bola Tinubu who has vowed to end years of violence.

Those killed late on Sunday included the base commander who was weeks from retirement and six other soldiers whose vehicle struck an improvised mine while heading to reinforce troops during the attack, the sources said.

At least 12 militants were killed in a gunfight during the attack on the 242 Battalion barracks in Monguno, the sources added, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Militants have waged a 17-year insurgency seeking to carve out an IS in northeast Nigeria, killing thousands and displacing at least two million people, aid groups say, despite major military campaigns.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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