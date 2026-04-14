E-Paper | July 20, 2026

700 flights cancelled as German pilots go on strike

AFP Published
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FRANKFURT: Hundr­eds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled on Monday as pilots kicked off a strike over pay and pensions, the latest walkout at the Germ­­an aviation giant this year.

Half of all long-distance flights and two-thirds of short-haul services were cancelled at Lufthansa, the group’s main airline, on the first day of the two-day industrial action, the company said.

Pilots at its CityLine and Eurowings subsidiaries are also participating in the walkout.

Pilots’ union Vereinig­ung Cockpit said that over 700 flights had been cancelled, adding in a statement that it was “ready for discussions at any time” so long as “realistic offers” were on the table. The most recent strike by pilots took place in mid-March.

On Saturday, a Lufth­ansa spokesman had called the union’s demands for higher pay and pensions “absurd and unfeasible”. But the union’s president, Andreas Pinheiro, said the airline had “shown no tangible willingness to find a solution during several rounds of negotiations”.

“Although we deliberately refrained from any strike action during the Easter holidays, no serious proposal was made,” he added. Lufthansa cabin cre­­ws also went on strike last Friday, forcing the cancellation of around 90 percent of flights at Lufthansa and CityLine, the UFO ca­­bin crew union said.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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