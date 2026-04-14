South Korean president’s Holocaust remarks spark outcry

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sparked a diplomatic row with Israel and criticism at home after comparing Israeli military actions against Palestinians to the Holocaust in a post on social media platform X.

The controversy began on Friday after Lee said “wartime killings” by the Israel Defence Forces were “no different from the Jewish massacre” by the Nazis in World War Two, and reposted footage with a caption that said it showed Israeli troops had tortured and thrown a Palestinian from the roof of a building.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Saturday that Lee “for some strange reason, chose to dig up a story from 2024.” The ministry accused Lee, who had said that he needed to verify the footage, of the “trivialisation of the massacre of Jews on the eve of Holocaust Rem­embrance Day in Israel,” saying his remarks were “unacceptable and warrant strong condemnation.”

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026