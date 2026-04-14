E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Punjab CM Maryam launches ‘deceased transportation service’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Punjab government launched the country’s first government-run “deceased transportation service” in three cities on April 13, 2026. — X/GovtofPunjabPK
Punjab government launched the country’s first government-run “deceased transportation service” in three cities on April 13, 2026. — X/GovtofPunjabPK
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LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched the country’s first government-run “deceased transportation service” in three cities of the province.

Under the first phase, the service will provide free-of-cost transfer of the deceased from the government hospitals to their homes in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday handed over the keys of vehicles for the service to the authorities concerned and also inspected the vehicles.

She met the Rescue personnel and appreciated their services. She directed them to perform their duties with devotion and a spirit of public service.

She said by June the scope of the service would be gradually extended to every tehsil of Punjab, with a dedicated ambulance to be provided in each tehsil for the “deceased transportation service”.

She said it was unfortunate that private transporters were charging excessive fares from the families for transporting the bodies of their loved ones.

“In the moment of grief of losing a loved one, we are with you and will remain with you,” she said, adding that rescue personnel should not accept any payment even if offered by the bereaved families.

Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that for now the service had been launched within city limits in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and that private ambulances would be arranged in the second phase for other cities.

The CM was informed that a dedicated desk would be set up in every hospital for the purpose. Trained drivers in uniform would be available round the clock.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Pakistan

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Ahmed
Apr 14, 2026 11:10am
This is an excellent initiative by the CM of Punjab to help facilitate the less privileged in this time of great distress. This should be expanded to remaining districts of Punjab and other provinces should learn from this initiative and roll out such programs in their provinces as well. It should also ensured that this initiative truly helps the poor and is not just another photo opportunity.
Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Apr 14, 2026 12:41pm
The service should be extended for the unfortunate who die at home and are unable to reach the hospital
Recommend 0

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