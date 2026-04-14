Five policemen held hostage during raid rescued in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Police claimed to have rescued five officials, including a woman constable, who were taken hostage by a mob during a court-ordered raid to recover a nine-year-old boy at village 11/14-L, Tehsil Chichawatni, in the early hours of Monday.

Reports said Muhammad Latif’s wife remarried and left their son, Muhammad Hasan, in the custody of her father, Faqir Muhammad, and brothers Mushtaq and Ashfaq. Latif repeatedly asked his in-laws to return the child, but they refused and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Subsequently, Latif filed a writ petition with Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shafiq in Chichawatni, seeking custody of his son. The court issued recovery warrants and directed the Kasowal Police to retrieve the child from the in-laws’ residence.

A five-member police team, led by ASI Tahir Masood and comprising constables Muhammad Asif, Naeem Iqbal, Hifza Ghaffar, and a driver, conducted a raid at Mushtaq’s house in Iqbalnagar on Burewala Road. Woman constable Hifza presented the court warrant for the child’s recovery.

Upon seeing the warrant, Mushtaq, his brother Ashfaq, wife Akbari Bibi, and son Sheraz became enraged. Living in a joint family set-up, they called other relatives, and soon over 21 men and women gathered, armed with sticks and batons, chanting slogans against the police.

Mushtaq reportedly tore up the court order and refused to hand over the child. The mob then attacked the police team, held them hostage in a room, assaulted them, and snatched their mobile phones and cash.

A local resident alerted the police via the emergency helpline 15. In response, Kasowal Police dispatched reinforcements, including Elite Force personnel. Upon their arrival, the mob dispersed.

Police arrested four suspects and recovered both the child and the detained officials from a room.

A case has been registered against four identified suspects and 20 unidentified individuals under sections 382, 353, 173, 342, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of ASI Tahir Masood.

Kasowal Station House Officer Hasan Mumtaz said raids are underway to arrest the remaining suspects, adding that the officials were held hostage for about half an hour.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026