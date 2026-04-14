E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Lahore High Court assured of implementing dog control policy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A pack of hounds roams around a city area.—White Star
A pack of hounds roams around a city area.—White Star
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LAHORE: The city district government and its departments on Monday undertook before the Lahore High Court that the Punjab Animal Birth Control Policy 2021 will be implemented in its letter and spirit.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom was hearing a petition by PPP-Lahore leaders —Majeed Ghouri and Waheed Lodhi.

The representatives of the office of the deputy commissioner, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and other departments submitted their undertakings that they would not deviate from the policy.

Barrister Maqsooma Zahra Bokhari on behalf of the petitioners stated that the government authorities were not reliable as they continued to carry out dog-killing operations despite an undertaking previously given by the Punjab government’s lawyer.

The judge disposed of the petition and observed that the petitioners could file contempt of court petition in case of any violation of the policy by the authorities.

The petition was filed in the wake of a recent killing of a minor girl by a dog attack in the Township area. The petitioners argued that effective and practical measures must be ensured to prevent stray dog attacks so that human lives can be protected.

They said the respondents were earlier directed to follow the policy in several decisions by the court. However, it said, the mass killing of dogs by the respondents for their political motives, puts the general public in more danger as the dogs become more territorial and aggressive.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Pakistan

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Tahmad
Apr 14, 2026 04:55pm
Stray dogs are more dangerous than cats in our society, let’s do something now and stop their new birth by using birth control pills.
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