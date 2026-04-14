Halt in Qatar gas imports triggers massive power outages in Punjab

LAHORE: A widening gap between electricity demand and supply has disrupted the power distribution system and hours-long loadshedding is being observed across Punjab, with rural areas bearing the brunt of the prolonged outages.

As the rural/semi-urban areas of falling under service jurisdiction of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) have been facing hours-long loadshedding, the situation seems alarming in the service areas covered by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) where residents have reported daily outages, lasting up to 12 to 16 hours.

“We cannot even sleep at night due to the worst-ever loadshedding,” says Imran, a resident of Muzaffargarh rural area of the DG Khan division.

“The outages have become routine, and no justification is being provided by the authorities,” he adds.

Consumers in Lesco, Fesco, Gepco areas suffer; situation alarming in Mepco; rural localities face the brunt

Similar complaints have emerged from other rural areas of Multan division. Tahir, a resident of 25-Pul Kabirwala in Khanewal district (Multan division), says that his locality is facing six to eight hours of daily loadshedding.

“The situation worsened suddenly, as it was relatively stable just a week before or so,” he told Dawn on Monday.

In the urban areas, the outages durations are comparatively shorter but still disruptive. Residents in Faisalabad and Lahore reported three to four hours of daily loadshedding while rural parts of Kasur are experiencing outages lasting up to eight hours. Consumers have criticised the Discos over the lack of clear communication in this regard. Some congested areas of Lahore, like Mozang, also reported long hours of loadshedding on Monday.

Outages continue to disrupt daily life across the province, with rural communities facing disruption in performing their routine activities.

“In Faisalabad city areas, the loadshedding is being observed for up to four hours daily these days. But the duration of loadshedding in rural areas is more than the urban ones,” says Ashraf, a consumer.

Officials give reasons for cutting gas supply to power plants and other issues. According to a senior official of the petroleum division, the country is not receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo shipments from Qatar due to war for the last many days and the situation would continue till May 9.

“In the absence of LNG, it is not possible to maintain adequate gas supply to power plants,” the official says, adding that currently only 90 MMCFD of indigenous gas is being supplied to the power sector, which is expected to increase to 160 MMCFD in May.

The gas shortage has also affected other sectors, with supplies to the fertiliser industry currently suspended and plans are underway to halt gas provision to the CNG sector next month. However, domestic consumers are being provided gas during designated cooking hours under a policy arrangement, he explains.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) claims that the shortfall remains minimal in Lahore.

“As of April 13 (2:30pm), our demand stood at 2,104MW against an allocation of 2,150MW, with an actual drawl of 2,009MW, leaving a shortfall of only 95MW,” she explains. She adds that most reported outages were due to scheduled maintenance work, while loadshedding in certain areas is being carried out in high-loss feeders as a measure to curb electricity theft.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026