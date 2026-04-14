E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Tevta launches healthcare training programme

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LAHORE: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has launched a healthcare training programme under the “Caring Hands” initiative, aimed at equipping the students with patient care skills.

The programme was inaugurated by Khawaja Imran Nazeer, provincial minister for primary and secondary healthcare, along with retired Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, chairman Tevta.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the minister said the introduction of the Healthcare Assistant course would significantly strengthen the healthcare sector.

He termed the initiative a pilot project and expressed the government’s intention to expand it across Punjab. He also assured full support from the health department for the programme.

The Tevta chairman said the initiative held unique importance in Tevta’s history as the authority had not previously offered any structured training in patient care within the healthcare sector. He added that the programme was already being successfully conducted at two locations in Gujranwala and was now formally launched in the provincial capital.

Mr Nazeer said the six-month course would be offered in both morning and evening shifts. Under the training structure, students would undergo four months of classroom and practical training, followed by two months of hands-on experience in major hospitals, with which Tevta had signed memorandums of understanding.

Task Force Chairperson Skill Development Adnan Afzal Chattha, focal person Salma Saadia Taimur, SD&ED secretary Nadir Chattha, Tevta COO Faisal Fareed, DG Operations-II Aamir Aziz, and representatives from partner organisations attended the inauguration.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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