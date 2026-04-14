Dissemination of Information Act challenged

LAHORE: A constitutional petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court, challenging the legality of the Punjab Public Awareness and Dissemination of Information Act, 2025.

Filed by Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique, the petition contends that the recently enacted law is ultra vires the Constitution and has been designed to facilitate political self-promotion at the public expense.

The petition argues that the impugned law contains multiple unconstitutional provisions. It says that Section 9 of the impugned law unlawfully curtails the high court’s jurisdiction, while sections 12 and 13 attempt to retrospectively validate illegal actions and override binding judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The petition further contends that sections 3 and 4 enable the use of public funds for political advertising campaigns featuring images of public officeholders, including the chief minister, in violation of principles laid down by the apex court in past rulings.

It also challenges Section 8 on the ground of conflict of interest, invoking the legal maxim “nemo judex in causa sua” (no one should be a judge in their own cause) and assail Section 11 for granting blanket indemnity to government officials.

Through a separate application for interim relief, the petition asked the court to suspend the operation of the impugned Act till final adjudication.

It also sought orders restraining the government from releasing funds, issuing advertisements or awarding contracts under the law.

The petition further asked the court to summon from the government a detailed record of all expenditures incurred under the Act within four weeks to assess potential recovery of public funds.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom will hear the petition on Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026