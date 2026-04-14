E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Suspect killed in ‘CCD encounter’ in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
One suspect was killed while another injured in the exchange of fire with police. — AFP/File
One suspect was killed while another injured in the exchange of fire with police. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: A suspect was allegedly killed during an encounter with a Crime Control Department (CCD) police team in Shahdara area here on Monday.

A police official claims that the suspect, identified as Sami Ullah, was allegedly involved in criminal activities.

To a question, the official claimed that the CCD police traced more than 100 cases registered against Sami Ullah in various police stations of the province.

He said that a CCD police team shifted the body to the city morgue for autopsy and launched further investigations.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Pakistan

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