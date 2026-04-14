Man kills, wife, two teenage daughters

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly murdered his wife and two teenage daughters in Ali Garden locality of the Makkuana area in Faisalabad.

The women were identified as his wife Saima Bibi (36) and daughters Umme Habiba (17) and Ayesha Siddiqa (13).

Khurrianwala police said Javed Iqbal had quarrelled with his wife over some domestic issue and he opened indiscriminate fire on her and his both daughters. As a result, all three of them died on the spot. The suspect escaped. Their bodies were shifted to Allied Hospital for a post-mortem.

UAF: A ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, in honour of a student, Alishba Kamal, for winning the National Boxing Championship in the featherweight category.

A press release said the championship was organised by Pakistan Boxing Federation and the Pakistan Army, in which Alishba Kamal, a sixth-semester student of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine won the gold medal.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said Alishba’s success was a shining example of hard work and sportsmanship that encouraged youth to move forward with confidence and dedication to fulfill their dreams. He announced free education for Alishba on this achievement.

ACCIDENT: Two persons died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding mini-truck near Khanuana Bypass Road in Faisalabad.

Saddar police said Talha Zafar (26) and Azeem Kashif (16) were on the way to Faisalabad when they reached near Chak 239-RB, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over their bike. As a result, they died instantly.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026