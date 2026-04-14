E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Man kills, wife, two teenage daughters

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly murdered his wife and two teenage daughters in Ali Garden locality of the Makkuana area in Faisalabad.

The women were identified as his wife Saima Bibi (36) and daughters Umme Habiba (17) and Ayesha Siddiqa (13).

Khurrianwala police said Javed Iqbal had quarrelled with his wife over some domestic issue and he opened indiscriminate fire on her and his both daughters. As a result, all three of them died on the spot. The suspect escaped. Their bodies were shifted to Allied Hospital for a post-mortem.

UAF: A ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, in honour of a student, Alishba Kamal, for winning the National Boxing Championship in the featherweight category.

A press release said the championship was organised by Pakistan Boxing Federation and the Pakistan Army, in which Alishba Kamal, a sixth-semester student of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine won the gold medal.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said Alishba’s success was a shining example of hard work and sportsmanship that encouraged youth to move forward with confidence and dedication to fulfill their dreams. He announced free education for Alishba on this achievement.

ACCIDENT: Two persons died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding mini-truck near Khanuana Bypass Road in Faisalabad.

Saddar police said Talha Zafar (26) and Azeem Kashif (16) were on the way to Faisalabad when they reached near Chak 239-RB, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over their bike. As a result, they died instantly.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe