E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Woman tortured by husband

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SAHIWAL: Aman, along with his brother, allegedly tortured his wife and shaved her head at village 137/EB, Tehsil Arifwala.

Reports said Meena Bibi married Muhammad Imran nine years ago, and the couple has a seven-year-old son, Ali. Over the years, Meena repeatedly complained to her father, Abdul Majeed, about her husband’s abusive behaviour, stating that Imran often subjected her to violence over minor disputes. On several occasions, she went to her father’s home at village 115/EB to escape the abuse.

On April 6, Imran allegedly became enraged during a minor quarrel and called his brother, Muhammad Qurban. The two men subjected her to severe physical assault. Imran then instructed his brother to cut her hair, after which Qurban allegedly shaved her head with scissors.

Following the assault, Meena was locked inside a room but she managed to escape and reach her father’s house.

Later, Ahmed Yar Police registered a case against Imran and Qurban under sections 337-V, 506-II, 354, 395, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Meena Bibi.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chaddhar confirmed that both suspects have been arrested and sent on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe