Woman tortured by husband

SAHIWAL: Aman, along with his brother, allegedly tortured his wife and shaved her head at village 137/EB, Tehsil Arifwala.

Reports said Meena Bibi married Muhammad Imran nine years ago, and the couple has a seven-year-old son, Ali. Over the years, Meena repeatedly complained to her father, Abdul Majeed, about her husband’s abusive behaviour, stating that Imran often subjected her to violence over minor disputes. On several occasions, she went to her father’s home at village 115/EB to escape the abuse.

On April 6, Imran allegedly became enraged during a minor quarrel and called his brother, Muhammad Qurban. The two men subjected her to severe physical assault. Imran then instructed his brother to cut her hair, after which Qurban allegedly shaved her head with scissors.

Following the assault, Meena was locked inside a room but she managed to escape and reach her father’s house.

Later, Ahmed Yar Police registered a case against Imran and Qurban under sections 337-V, 506-II, 354, 395, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Meena Bibi.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chaddhar confirmed that both suspects have been arrested and sent on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026