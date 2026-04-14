E-Paper | July 20, 2026

International Mail Office to enhance exports

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GUJRAT: The Pakistan Post has launched the International Mail Office (IMO) at Wazirabad to facilitate direct dispatching of export consignments abroad from the city, known for cutlery exports.

Pakistan Post Director General Samiullah Khan and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) DG Brig Sikandar were the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony held at Wazirabad post office on Monday.

Nadeem Ahmed Warraich, Chairman of Hunting and Sporting Knife, Sword & Accessories Association commended the federal government’s initiative to launch an international trade facility for the Wazirabad exporters.

Currently, the export share of ‘Made in Wazirabad’ products is around $15 million, which will be enhanced up to $100m within a few years, claimed Mr Warraich.

Another exporter said that at least 3,000 kilograms export consignments from Wazirabad were being processed from Lahore GPO daily and now, with the launch of the direct services, the local manufacturers and exporters will have the facility in their town.

He said that earlier such a facility was launched for the exporters of Sialkot, adding that the Wazirabad IMO would also facilitate timely dispatch of export consignments from Gujrat and Gujranwala, boosting the regional exports.

He said the IMO will also help reduce duration of sending the export consignments abroad, besides cutting exporters’ expenditures. The Pakistan Post has established special desks at Wazirabad’s head post office (HPO) to manage the freight services and facilitate exporters.

The approval for setting up the IMO was accorded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in February the last on the demand of local exporters.

Wazirabad is known for manufacturing hunting and sporting knives, as well as the cutlery items and other stainless steel products, which are exported across the globe, particularly to the United States and Europe.

POLIO: On the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Focal Person for Polio Eradication Uzma Kardar chaired a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to assess progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by DC Noorul Ain Qureshi, SP Mehr Riaz Naaz and officials of health authority and local administration. During the briefing, it was shared that the campaign is scheduled from 13 to 16 April with a target of 508,066 children across 119 union councils of the district.

A total of 2,369 teams have been deployed, including 2,208 mobile teams, 122 fixed points, and 33 transit points. Additionally, 419 area in-charges and 5,169 health workers and volunteers are participating.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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