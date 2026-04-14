Latest trends in surgery discussed

LAHORE: The 10th Surgical Symposium was organised at Shalamar Medical and Dental College (SMDC) here on Monday.

Vice Chancellors of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Prof Mahmood Ayyaz were the special guests.

The event was also attended by Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences chairman Shahid Hussain, Prof Zahid Bashir, Principal Dr Ayesha Nauman, Chief Operating Officer Prof Talat Waseem, along with other faculty members of the college and a number of students.

During the symposium, discussions were held on the latest trends in the field of surgery, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic surgery. In his address, Prof Gondal praised the college’s FCPS examinations system and declared it to be in line with international standards.

He said that students from abroad, including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are now also coming to Pakistan for training.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026