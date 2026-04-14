Hormuz toll preferable to closure, TotalEnergies CEO says

The head of the French energy giant TotalEnergies has said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz , even with a toll, is critical for global markets, reports AFP.

“It’s clear that reopening and the free circulation through the Strait of Hormuz, even if you have to pay to anybody, is fundamental for the freedom of markets and global markets,” Patrick Pouyanne, the company’s CEO, said at an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

The energy CEO said that Western countries had largely been buffered from the worst economic effects of the war through their stockpiles of oil and gas.

He warned, however, that “if this war and this blockade last more than three months, we’ll begin to face some serious supply issues,” notably in jet fuel and diesel.

He also pointed to fertilizer, derived from petroleum products, being “almost a system risk,” as shortages could lead to higher food prices and thus inflation.

Pouyanne noted that fees are paid by ships transiting the Panama and Suez canals.

“The real problem is the threat” of sudden closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, explaining that the uncertainty will drive up prices.