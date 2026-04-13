Rahber Global launches Kabul visa facilitation centre, expands regional network including Islamabad

Rahber Global, a Dubai-based mobility infrastructure and consular services company, has established its flagship visa facilitation and application support centre in Kabul, Afghanistan. The facility is the first international-standard visa support centre of its kind in the country.

The centre is scheduled for formal inauguration on April 25, 2026 at a high-level ceremony in Kabul.

Developed in response to evolving regional dynamics and the ongoing humanitarian context, the initiative is designed to provide a secure, structured and professionally managed environment for diplomatic missions and individuals seeking legitimate international mobility.

The Rahber Centre enables embassies to operate through a compliant and controlled platform, supporting visa application intake across medical, educational, business and family reunification categories. All processes are aligned strictly with the requirements of respective diplomatic missions and relevant authorities.

Rahber Global emphasised that it operates strictly as a neutral infrastructure provider. The company does not issue visas and has no role in sovereign decision-making, policy formulation or approval outcomes.

The Kabul facility has been developed in line with international operational standards and includes dedicated processing zones, biometric enrolment capabilities, secure data handling systems and a premium lounge designed to enhance applicant experience while maintaining operational integrity.

At a time when institutional engagement in Afghanistan remains limited, the initiative reflects a structured approach to enabling lawful mobility through regulated and transparent systems.

The development also forms part of Rahber Global’s wider regional network, which includes its established visa facilitation centre in Islamabad, supporting structured and compliant service delivery for applicants and diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

H.E. Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, the chairman of Rahber Global, stated: “Rahber Global is committed to enabling lawful and orderly movement in complex environments. Our presence in Kabul reflects a long-term commitment to building transparent, compliant and structured service infrastructure for governments, diplomatic missions and communities.”

He continued, “From our base in Dubai, we are extending internationally aligned operational standards into regions where such systems are critically needed, ensuring efficiency, accountability and sustainability.”

Rahber Global continues to focus on developing mobility infrastructure across underserved and complex markets to improve access, administrative efficiency and service delivery standards.

Further updates will be shared through official channels.

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