Afridi terms robust infrastructure foundation for sustainable economic growth

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi said here on Sunday that robust infrastructure served as the foundation of sustainable economic growth.

Chairing a meeting of communication and works department at Chief Minister’s House, he said that government was committed to constructing modern and high quality transport infrastructure to provide improved travel facilities to people, according to a statement.

It said that the chief minister reviewed in details ongoing and proposed development projects related to roads and other infrastructure across the province. He directed relevant authorities to propose, for inclusion in the forthcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP), a dedicated road infrastructure scheme aimed at improving interconnectivity among tribal districts.

He said that enhanced connectivity would facilitate ease of movement, accelerate socio economic development and promote greater regional integration in those areas. He ordered officials concerned to expedite pace of work on provincial motorway and expressway projects. He reiterated that practical measures were already under way for establishment of an integrated road network across the province.

Orders relevant officials to expedite work on road projects

The chief minister said that all newly-constructed roads must be equipped with proper lane markings and catseyes to ensure compliance with road safety standards and to enhance traffic safety measures.

He said that all ongoing development schemes should be completed strictly in accordance with prescribed timelines. He added that delay in execution of projects would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Mr Afridi said that timely completion of development projects was essential to provide relief to people. He underscored that no compromise would be made on merit or quality standards in execution of public sector development projects.

The meeting was also briefed on the overall development portfolio of communication and works department, including progress on ongoing schemes, release of funds and expenditure status.

The secretary of communication and works department along with heads of subordinate entities operating under the department also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, following a decision taken in the last meeting of cabinet, the provincial government has announced that it will bear 100 per cent cost of stand tax at all C-Class buss stands for a period of one month, across the province.

It decided that the resultant revenue loss to tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs), estimated at Rs140 million for one month, would be compensated by the provincial government.

It said that the compensation should be made on the basis of actual revenue loss and directed divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure that the benefit of the decision taken by the provincial government was passed on to commuters in the form of reduction in actual fares.

All the tehsil municipal administrators and director generals were ordered to implement the decision with immediate effect after consent of all stakeholders, within their respective jurisdictions.

The government also said that a verified report of actual revenues should be submitted to local government department through regional municipal officers, promptly at the conclusion of the month to ensure timely compensation.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026