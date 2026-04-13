Mohmand residents demand repair of key flood-hit road

Flash floods triggered by recent rains in Atokhel Khwar damaged fertile agricultural land in Haleemzai tehsil of Mohmand tribal district. — Dawn

MOHMAND/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Residents on Sunday asked the authorities to order the repair of the Peshawar-Bajaur highway, which suffered damage during the flash floods caused by recent rain in Mohmand district.

They said the dilapidated road condition might cause accidents, and it had already disrupted the flow of traffic. They said the road had become slippery and was dangerous to drive on.

They said the situation was particularly alarming on the Karapa Road, where the water flow eroded the road embankments, compromising safety.

The residents expressed concern over the absence of road maintenance staff, saying they did not perform their duties. “Those responsible for the repair work are drawing salaries and are not performing their duty,” a resident said.

Waziristan people want bridges built at critical points to ease hardships during rain

The residents urged the officials of the communication and works department and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to take notice of the situation.

Meanwhile, flash floods triggered by the recent rains in the Atokhel Khwar stream damaged agricultural land in Haleemzai tehsil of the Mohmand district.

Residents said the officials concerned did not take steps to address the worsening situation and provide relief to the farmers.

Atokhel Khwar, which stretches from the Pak-Afghan border point at Gorsal to the Swat River, is an important seasonal stream, but is now under threat from land erosion.

The residents urged the authorities to conduct a survey and take measures to prevent further loss of agricultural land and mitigate the risk of devastation.

In Lower South Waziristan district, the recent rains triggered flash floods in seasonal streams, disrupting daily life and increasing hardships for residents.

The downpours caused a sudden surge in rain-fed streams, cutting off several areas and leaving communities stranded. With no proper bridge infrastructure at critical points, residents were unable to travel between villages, while access to essential services remained severely restricted.

Locals demanded the construction of bridges at Dana Azam Warsak, Ghowa Khowa, Shar Gheshai Raghzai, and Ghalja. They said the absence of bridges caused problems during rain when water levels rose rapidly, and crossings turned dangerous.

Speaking to Dawn on Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party local leader Ahmad Khan said the recent spell of rains created serious difficulties for the residents.

“Flash floods caused by rain posed severe challenges. Many areas remained disconnected for days, making it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities,” he said.

Khan highlighted that students were among the worst affected, as they were unable to attend school due to flooded routes.

In addition, business and economic activities were also adversely affected, as many people could not access markets.

Residents pointed out that the issue was not new and recurred every year during the monsoon season.

The affected communities asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to direct the relevant authorities to construct the four bridges at the identified locations. They stressed that these projects should be initiated on an emergency basis.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026