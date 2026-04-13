E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Literary services of Pashto writers from Hazara lauded

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PESHAWAR: Literati and scholars gathered here to praise the literary services of three Pashto poets belonging to Hazara division.

The event was arranged by Pashto Literary Forum (PLF) with senior writer Gul Mohammad Betab in the chair where poets and writers turned up to share their views about the works of Dr Qamar Sehrai, Akhtar Hayat Qamar and Mohammad Iqbal.

Speakers shed light on the background of Pashto literature in Hazara region. They highlighted as to how Pashto literary traditions in Hazara had deep historical roots and had produced many dedicated poets and writers, who had preserved and promoted the language and culture despite numerous challenges.

Particular emphasis was placed on the selfless contributions of Dr Qamar Sehrai, Akhtar Hayat Qamar and Mohammad Iqbal, who had been rendering invaluable services to Pashto literature through their creative works including poetry, research and tireless efforts in promoting the language in the region.

Mukhtiar Ahmad Shaheen in his paper pointed out that writings of the poets from Hazara reflected the beauty of nature, the emotions of people and cultural heritage as their selfless dedication inspired many young writers and played a significant role in keeping Pashto literature alive and vibrant in the area.

Kafayat Hairan stated that their inspirational writings showed their lifelong commitment to carrying forward the legacy of literary traditions. He urged young writers to follow in their footprints to further enrich Pashto literary heritage.

Lal Bacha Khayali said that the trio of literary figures not only enriched literary heritage in the region but also introduced new topics for literary discourse. He stressed the need for more literary forums, publications and youth engagement to ensure continued growth and prosperity of Pashto literature.

Mohammad Mohsin, the chairman of Mansehra Pashto Academy, thanked the organisers for arranging such a beautiful event in recognition of three eminent personalities from Hazara region.

Meanwhile, Abad Adabi Karwan Regi Lalma held a special session with Wasifullah Wasif in the chair. Participants were told that launching ceremony of Mohammad Ali Quershi’s newly-published book ‘Da Tanhai Tofan’ would be held on April 18.

Also, an event in the memory of late Prof Pareshan Khattak would be organised at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Peshawar chapter, at the end of April.

Rahman Baba Adabi Jirga in a statement has invited poets and writers to participate in the annual daylong seminar and grand mushaira to be held on the May 3 on Sunday at Rahman Baba Complex.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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