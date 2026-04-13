Three die in Dera after consuming ‘poisonous’ pudding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people, including two minor brothers, died after allegedly consuming a suspected poisonous pudding (halwa) in a remote mountainous area of Darazinda tehsil here on Sunday.

Police and local hospital officials said the incident occurred in the hilly terrain near Ploski village, where the deceased had gone for labour work. The deceased were identified as Sheran Khan, 23, and two brothers, Fatah Mohammad, 14, and Noor Mohammad, 11, all residents of Darazinda.

Officials said the deceased reportedly found a box of halwa lying in the mountains and consumed it. Shortly afterwards, their condition deteriorated rapidly, and they died, with initial reports indicating that at least two of them expired on the spot, while the third succumbed either at the scene or while being taken to the hospital.

A relative, Baz Mohammad, said the youth had unknowingly eaten the sweet, adding that the remoteness of the area delayed their transfer to Mufti Mehmood Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

Police said the bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination.

SECURITY OF MOTORWAY: Security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor M-14 Motorway is non-negotiable, senior police officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab said during a joint inspection visit along the inter-provincial boundary area, officials said on Sunday.

The visit was conducted on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed and was jointly led by Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Ghulam Mubashir Maken and RPO Sargodha Dr Shehzad Asif. The purpose of the visit was to review security arrangements at the junction of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to strengthen inter-provincial coordination.

During the visit, the RPOs inspected multiple security points along the motorway and reviewed force deployment, response mechanisms, and overall security arrangements.

They stated that CPEC is a vital economic lifeline for Pakistan, and its security is a national responsibility that leaves no room for compromise.

Both officials agreed to further intensify intelligence-based joint operations against militants and criminal elements in and around the CPEC motorway corridor. They emphasised that coordinated efforts, an effective strategy, and joint operations between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police would further strengthen peace and stability in the region.

The RPOs also interacted with on-duty personnel, reviewed their accommodation, mess facilities, and operational challenges. They issued directives for immediate improvements where required.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026