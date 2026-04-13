Feud between Dir families resolved

LOWER DIR: A dispute between two groups in Kaskoto Jandol, which had escalated into enmity following a fatal traffic accident a few days ago, was amicably resolved on Sunday through a local jirga.

The conflict had arisen after a road accident in which two young men including Sanaullah, the son of village council chairman Khair Gul, lost their lives, intensifying tensions between the parties.

The matter was settled through the intervention of a jirga comprising local political and social figures. The gathering was held at the residence of Bani Gul in Kaskoto, where dozens of elders participated including former MPA Izazul Mulk Afkari, Qazi Azizul Haq Usmani, tehsil chairman Saeed Ahmad Bacha, trade union president Khaista Rehman, Dr Sarbiland Khan and other notables.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPA Izazul Mulk Afkari said that under the existing judicial system, it often took considerable time and resources for ordinary citizens to get justice, adding that the jirga system could play an effective role in resolving disputes at the local level.

Participants of the jirga said that the accident, allegedly caused due to rash driving by Khalil and Abbas last month, had claimed the lives of two labourers, leading to heightened tensions between the families.

However, due to the efforts of local elders, village council chairman Khair Gul unconditionally pardoned those responsible for his son’s death. Local residents appreciated the gesture, saying it would help promote peace in the area.

DOWRY FUNDS DISTRIBUTION: The Zakat Department on Sunday distributed cheques worth Rs200, 000 each among 92 deserving couples under a dowry assistance scheme at a ceremony held at Timergara Rest House.

The event was attended by elected representatives, zakat officials and social figures. Those who spoke on the occasion included MPAs Malik Liaquat, chairman district development advisory committee MPA Ubaidur Rehman, district zakat committee chairman Imran Jan, district zakat officer ShahRoom, tehsil chairman Balambat Shakir Shoaib, former PTI tehsil president Hujjaj Khan, youth leader Rahat Farooqi, Village Council chairman engineer Qazi Latifullah and Village Council Paito Dara zakat chairman Idrees Khan, among others.

Speakers said that in the past zakat funds had often been misused for political purposes, alleging that instead of reaching the deserving they were distributed among relatives and to strengthen vote banks.

They added that the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was to ensure that financial assistance reaches the rightful beneficiaries, in line with the vision of its founding chairman and that the transparent distribution of zakat reflected this commitment.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026