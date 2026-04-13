E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Four attempt suicide in Talagang

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CHAKWAL: Mystery continues to surround two of the four cases of “attempted” suicide reported from different areas of Talagang in a single day, police sources told Dawn on Sunday.

Three women and a man tried to end their lives by consuming toxic substances, but all of them survived. Two of the women, in their statements to police, accused their in-laws of administering acid and pesticide to them, a police official said.

The first incident occurred in Akwal village, within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station. A 22-year-old woman from Peera Jangla village was married with two children and allegedly attempted suicide by drinking acid, according to police.

She was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she was treated. “The victim claimed that her in-laws forced her to drink acid,” a police official said.

The second incident was also reported at Saddar police station, where a 30-year-old woman from Thoha Mahram Khan village allegedly consumed pesticide. She was taken to the THQ Hospital where, after regaining consciousness, she accused her in-laws of poisoning her.

The third incident was reported from Pachnand village. According to police, a woman attempted suicide by consuming poisonous pills. She was taken to a hospital and later referred to Rawalpindi due to her critical condition. A police official said the woman had been married against her will. The fourth incident occurred in Lawa town, where a 23-year-old man attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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