Three killed in separate incidents

TAXILA: Three persons were killed while five others injured in Attock on Sunday.

In the first incident, a teenage boy was killed after being run over by a passenger train near a private housing society in Fatehjang.

Police said the boy was passing the level crossing of the Multan-bound Mehar Express, coming from Rawalpindi, when the accident occurred.

Moreover, a teenadger drowned in a mini-dam in Thatti Gujran in the limits of the same police station.

Farhan Qaisar, 17, went to the dam for bathing, where he drowned. Later, his body was retrieved by Rescue 1122 and shifted to THQ hospital.

Separately, Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a boy who drowned in river Haro.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 17-year-old Mubashir drowned on Friday, and rescue officials carried out a search operation in the river for two days.

Meanwhile, a speeding car lost control and slammed into a roadside tree near Lawrencepur-Tarbela Chowk on GT Road, leaving five people injured.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026