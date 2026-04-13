Bid to smuggle 112kg silver foiled in Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) foiled an attempt to smuggle 112kg silver at the Khar check post, marking the largest seizure of its kind to date. They intercepted a vehicle and confiscated silver which was valued at approximately Rs80m.

One suspect has been arrested while his vehicle has been impounded.

BMP Commandant Ameer Taimoor described the operation as a massive blow to smuggling networks.

It pertinent to mention that the smuggler had successfully crossed first border post of BMP at Bewata on Punjab-Baluchistan border.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026