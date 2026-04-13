E-Paper | July 19, 2026

JI chief says supremacy of Constitution imperative to progress

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman says that the country cannot progress without the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

He said the rule of two families had distorted the Constitution through amendments of their own choice.

“Not only the judiciary but the entire system of justice has been destroyed. The wealthy can buy justice with money, while the poor spend their entire lives wandering through courts without receiving justice. This, he said, is a system of oppression and as long as it remains in place, the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized.”

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted at Mansoorah under the auspices of the Islamic Lawyers Movement in honour of newly-elected representatives and office-bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore Bar Association, Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Pakistan Business Forum, and Islamic Lawyers Movement Pakistan.

Other speakers at the event included Ziauddin Ansari advocate, Asad Manzoor Butt advocate, Babar Murtaza Khan, Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Sheikh Ehsanul Haq and Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat. Former office-bearers, senior lawyers, and business representatives also attended.

Mr Rehman emphasised that judicial independence and restoration of the Constitution are the core points of the JI’s “Badal Dou Nizam” movement. He urged the lawyers to rise for the mission of restoring the Constitution and to support the movement.

The JI chief described the current justice system as a “decaying corpse”. Those who tamper with the Constitution were appointed to high offices while those who should be held accountable mock the courts, he said and added the country had been turned into a police state, where feudal lords and capitalists exploited the public by buying influence in courts and police stations.

He further said that mafias have taken control of power such as the sugar mafia, drug mafia, flour mafia, and petroleum mafia who are exploiting the public. The poor, farmers, and salaried class were paying taxes, while the wealthy and feudal elite remained unaccountable, he added.

He concluded that no government could face difficult challenges without public support.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe