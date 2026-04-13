Cancer care clinic is 89pc complete

LAHORE: The Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) claims the cancer care clinic at the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research has been completed up to 89 per cent, while the main hospital building is 55pc complete.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs15 billion for the project for the financial year 2025-26. The IDAP claims that some Rs10.69bn have been utilised for construction and procurement of medical equipment. The authority claims that remaining funds are expected to be utilised by the end of this fiscal.

The authority officials say the bone marrow transplant block has been completed by 63pc, while the doctors’ residences, mosque, waiting areas and cafeteria have attained 68.7pc completion. The hospice and palliative care centre is ready. Officials say the construction work is being executed in multiple packages simultaneously to accelerate progress, resulting in improved overall pace of the project.

The authority officials say procurement of modern medical equipment has begun, and installation will be carried out in phases alongside the completion of infrastructure.

Technical indicators show the project is progressing with a Schedule Performance Index (SPI) of 1.08 and a Cost Performance Index (CPI) of 1.73, reflecting strong execution and financial discipline and meeting international standards to significantly strengthen cancer treatment facilities in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026