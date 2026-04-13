Bank officer found involved in Rs18.2m fraud

SAHIWAL: A bank officer allegedly committed fraud of Rs18.2m at a major bank’s Noor Shah Branch, causing loss to multiple account holders.

According to reports, bank officer Khawar Shahzad was found guilty of misusing clients’ accounts and running a parallel banking system within the branch.

Following complaints from account holders, the bank’s provincial management appointed senior official Faisal Butt to investigate. His inquiry uncovered fraudulent activity in several accounts.

During the final stages of the internal probe, Khawar Shahzad absconded.

Sources revealed that Shahzad was appointed as a personal officer at the bank’s Noor Shah branch 2.5 years ago.

Exploiting personal relationships, he began depositing and withdrawing cash on behalf of clients, even forging signatures and using thumb impressions to process cheques.

He earned the trust of many account holders by providing them free bank services. The fraud surfaced last month when a female account holder, Kalsoom Bibi, attempted to withdraw Rs1.5m —her share from the sale of ancestral property—only to discover the funds had already been withdrawn from her account.

A similar case involved a widow, Rani Bibi, whose account was manipulated by Shahzad. Investigators found that he had registered her account using his own CNIC number, later changed the contact details to his own, and issued a new ATM card to siphon off her money.

The inquiry also revealed negligence by Branch Manager Manzoor Chohan who allegedly ignored complaints and protected Shahzad. Instead of holding him accountable, Chohan transferred Shahzad to the regional office, Sahiwal.

However, a provincial-level internal committee later confirmed widespread fraud in multiple accounts, including altered fingerprints, misusing cheque books during account openings and intentional closing of accounts.

The inquiry found that Khawar Shahzad did many things without the consent of actual account holders.

He also ran business transactions with local shop owners like Sajad Kamyana where cash was withdrawn and given without proper filing bank vouchers.

Sources confirmed that the high level inquiry team has collected evidence of fraud while Shahzad remains at large.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026