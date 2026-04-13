Suspect killed ‘in accomplices’ firing in CCD encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: A suspect was allegedly killed in the firing by his own accomplices in an encounter with a Crime Controlled Department (CCD) team at Zakheera Mor on Vehari Roadin Hasilpur tehsil, about 90kms from here, in the early hours of Sunday.

Quoting CCD Sub-Inspector Zafar, Rescue 1122 employees, in their official release, said the suspect, later identified as Rehan Naveed (27), a resident of Chak No 65/F, Hasilpur tehsil, was intercepted,along with his accomplices, by a CCD patrolling team.

The suspects, they said, allegedly opened fire on the CCD officials, who retaliated.

After a crossfire between the two sides, Rehan was found lying dead “in the firing by his own accomplices, who fled the scene.

The CCD and police officials, shifted the body to Hasilpur Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

‘RAPIST’ HELD: A youth, who allegedly raped a minor boy at Chah Pirwala village a couple of days ago, was arrested by Dhanote police in Kehrorepucca tehsil of Lodhran district on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect, ‘Y’, allegedly lured a boy ‘F’ (12) to a wheat field on April 9, when the child was on way to a shop at the village to buy ice cream, and raped him.

According to the FIR (No 170/26), registered under sections 376 and 377 of the PPC, on the complaint of the boy’s father Allah Diwauya, when his son did not returned home, he along with others (witnesses) started searching for the boy.

During the search, the FIR says, they heard the boy’s screams from a nearby wheat field. They rushed to the spot and allegedly found ‘Y’ sexually assaulting ‘F’. On seeing them, the rapist fled the scene.

In response to the complainant’s call to police helpline 15, a police team arrived at the scene, sent the boy to hospital for medical examination and registered the FIR.

The police claimed to have arrested the suspect and lodged him in the lock-up.

BODY RETRIEVED: The Vehari Rescue 1122 retrieved on Sunday the body of a drowned youth from the river Sutlej after a four-day hectic search.

As per Rescue 1122, a youth, Mudassar (20), of Tariqabad, Multan, had gone to Vehari with a marriage party and went to the river Sutlej banks for a picnic on April 9.

According to reports, while taking selfies with his mobile phone on the river bank, Mudassar slipped and fell into the water, and drowned.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and launched a search in the river to find the youth.

The search operation continued till the evening and was postponed due to poor visibility till the next (April 10) morning.According to media coordinator Azeam Jatt, the rescue teams established an Incident Command Post (ICP) at the scene of the drowning and kept searching for the youth with the help of boats and divers for four four days, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Kahlid Mahmood.

Finally, on the fourth day (on Sunday), he said, the divers traced and retrieved the body from the waters at Ganeshpur, some 12km away from the drowning scene, where the river’s width is around 80 feet, with a depth of 35 feet.He said the body was handed over to the youth’s family.

DRUGS SEIZED: Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF), Bahawalpur chapter, claimed to have recovered a heavy drug cache from a house, arresting a suspect.

The CNF officials say the drug cache was recovered during a massive search operation in Quaid-e-Azam Colony, from the house of the suspect, Ayub, who had concealed it in an underground cavity. The CNF arrested the suspect.

CNF officials say the locality, situated across Bahawalpur railway station, is notorious for drug sale, where police had earlier conducted several raids in a bid to recover narcotics.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026