Five arrested for torturing businessman

SARGODHA: Police claimed to have arrested five suspects for torturing a businessman with sticks while the customers present in the shop hid to save their lives in Bhalwal.

According to the police, five men armed with sticks allegedly entered a shop, tortured a businessman, while three women present in the shop hid to save their lives in the town of Bhalwal in Sargodha.

After the footage of the incident went viral on social media, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf sought a report from the SDPO and ordered to immediately register a case with the Bhalwal City Police and directed to arrest the accused. On which, the police arrested the accused involved in the incident and were investigating the case.

BUSINESSES SEALED: More businesses were sealed in Sargodha city for violating the smart lockdown and the approved working hours by the government. According to details, a team led by the assistant commissioner took action against various food outlets and sealed several barbecues, cafes and hotels.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026