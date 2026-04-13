E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Five arrested for torturing businessman

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SARGODHA: Police claimed to have arrested five suspects for torturing a businessman with sticks while the customers present in the shop hid to save their lives in Bhalwal.

According to the police, five men armed with sticks allegedly entered a shop, tortured a businessman, while three women present in the shop hid to save their lives in the town of Bhalwal in Sargodha.

After the footage of the incident went viral on social media, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf sought a report from the SDPO and ordered to immediately register a case with the Bhalwal City Police and directed to arrest the accused. On which, the police arrested the accused involved in the incident and were investigating the case.

BUSINESSES SEALED: More businesses were sealed in Sargodha city for violating the smart lockdown and the approved working hours by the government. According to details, a team led by the assistant commissioner took action against various food outlets and sealed several barbecues, cafes and hotels.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe