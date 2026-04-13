E-Paper | July 19, 2026

More than Rs4bn allocated to upgrade civic amenities in Renala

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OKARA: A total of Rs4.749 billion have been allocated under the Punjab Chief Minister Development Programme (PDP) for the provision of eight basic civic amenities in Renala tehsil keeping in view the increasing population.

This was said by MNA Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera, MPA Chaudhry Javaid Allaudin and Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Usman Javaid while laying down the foundation stone of the development schemes on Sunday.

The eight projects include sewerage, underground water storage tank, wastewater treatment plant, public parking stand, a municipality machinery parking shed, upgradation of four public parks, machinery for clearing sewerage lines, tuff tiles for streets and lights.

At the occasion, MNA Rubera and MPA Allaudin said that the longstanding demand for upgraded sewerage lines and other projects under the PDP would be completed for the urban and rural areas of Renala.

They said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved the required amount for these projects for Renala. They said that the projects had been designed keeping in view the increasing population of the area.

ARREST: The Haveli police claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly displaying weapons on social media.

Police said that a police team headed by SI Muhammad Razzaq conducted a raid in village Gajja after a post on social media in which a suspect was allegedly displaying weapons.

Police claimed that the team found a repeater shotgun with two live cartridges from the suspect identified as Muhammad Ramzan and he was unable to produce a licence for the weapon.

The Haveli police on the report of SI Razzaq registered a case against the suspect.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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