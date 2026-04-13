Four die, 15 injured in separate incidents

TOBA TEK SINGH. Four persons died and 15 were injured in separate accidents on Sunday.

Two persons died and four others were injured critically when two motorcycle-rickshaws collided head on near Chak

323-JB, Trandi, on Gojra Road of Toba and then a trailer ran over the passengers of rickshaws who had fallen down on the road.

Rescue 1122 identified the deceased as Muhammad Afzal and Abrar Ahmad, residents of Chak 321-JB, Seowal.

The injured included Akmal Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Waheed and Usman Ali. They were shifted to Toba DHQ Hospital.

In Jhang, a speeding bus going from Chiniot to Gujrat and a dumper collided at Sufi Mor on Chiniot Road. As a result, a bus passenger died instantly and 10 others were wounded seriously. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Taqi while Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted all of the injured to Jhang DHQ Hospital.

They were identified as Aamir Sajjad, Azhar Abbas, Safdar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, Irshad Wilayat, Inam Habibullah, Sajjad Ashiq and Muhammad Ayub while three others were provided first aid on the spot. There were 70 passengers on the bus.

In Faisalabad, a speeding car crushed to death a 1.5 years old boy Muhammad Zain of Musaabad locality of Sahianwala, Chak Jhumra. The child was playing on the roadside. Sahianwala police have registered a case against car driver, Saleem, who sped away his vehicle after the accident.

A woman was injured critically after her house’s dilapidated roof caved in in Suhailabad locality in D-Type area of Faisalabad. Identified as Sharifan Bibi, she was shifted to Allied hospital.

BURNT: A man died and two received critical burns in separate incidents at Sheikhupura and Gojra on Sunday.

In Sheikhupura, a youth was burnt to death in a fire at a welding shop near Sharaqpur Chowk.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ghaffar (18).

At Gojra, two persons were seriously injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Railway Road.

Police said Ali Akbar Mughal alias Bindu and his son, Hussain Raza, were working at their oxygen gas cylinder shop when a gas cylinder exploded in an explosion during decanting, resulting in serious injuries to both of them. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Gojra THQ Hospital where doctors referred them to the burn unit of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT: An anti-encroachment operation to seal illegal shops was carried out on Saturday night in Faisalabad by the Pakistan Railways at the rear side of Railway Primary School, Railway East Colony, Shaheenabad II.

During the operation, 15 illegal shops, including a barber shop, grocery shops, water filtration plant and a welding plant, were sealed at the site.

About 150 locals offered some resistance but they were dispersed by the help of Railways Police.

UPLIFT SCHEMES: Faisalabad Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen reviewed the implementation of public welfare schemes in the division.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, along with DCs of other districts, gave a briefing to the meeting.

Director Development Asif Chohan said 374 schemes of different sectors were being completed in the division.

The commissioner ordered accelerated construction work on some schemes, saying that the ongoing development schemes should be completed within the current financial year. She said transparency should be maintained at all costs, adding that the officers of the relevant departments should be present on the spot to review the progress of the projects.

The officers of the departments and institutions implementing development programmes were also present in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026