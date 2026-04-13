De Zerbi suffers debut defeat as Spurs crisis deepens, City rampant

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League plight deepened with a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday in Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge as Manchester City smashed Chelsea to pile the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Spurs brought in the former Brighton and Marseille boss at the end of last month in a last-ditch bid to save themselves from a catastrophic relegation.

But the Italian failed to inspire his team in a tricky baptism at Sunderland and his team remain mired in the drop zone.

Tottenham, playing under their third manager this season, are without a Premier League win since December as they contemplate the nightmare of a first relegation from the English top flight since 1977.

De Zerbi’s team were grateful to goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was out quickly to smother a Brian Brobbey shot at point-blank range shortly before half-time, while Robin Roefs denied Dominic Solanke at the other end.

Sunderland took the lead courtesy of a huge slice of luck on the hour, when Nordi Mukiele’s shot took a massive deflection off Micky van de Ven and looped into the goal.

Spurs pushed hard for an equaliser late on but Roefs tipped over a powerful Pedro Porro effort in stoppage time.

De Zerbi said his men were suffering a crisis of confidence, arguing that a win would change everything.

“I can be a big brother, father, they don’t need a coach,” he told the BBC. “They don’t need to improve football. “They can play better and they will play better once we reach a different level of confidence.”

Tottenham, who recently parted ways with interim boss Igor Tudor, are two points behind 17th-placed West Ham United and have six games left to save themselves.

Later on Sunday, swaggering City earned a priceless 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge to move six points behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal with a game in hand and a head-to-head to come against the Gunners next week at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s team, denied a fifth straight Premier League title by Liverpool last season, took full advantage of Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nico O’Reilly headed home Rayan Cherki’s cross before defender Marc Guehi doubled City’s lead in the 57th minute following a beautifully weighted pass from Cherki.

Jeremy Doku put the result beyond doubt, lashing home after Chelsea lost the ball deep inside their half.

City remain on track for a domestic treble after winning the League Cup, with an FA Cup semi-final to come against second-tier Southampton.

Chelsea are stuck in sixth position after a third straight Premier League defeat, four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for Champions League football next season.

Earlier, Tottenham’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground and remain one point above West Ham.

Unai Emery’s fourth-placed Villa, chasing a Champions League spot next season, took the lead at Nottingham Forest courtesy of a Murillo own goal but the home side levelled through Neco Williams.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

NGUMOHA MAKES ANFIELD HISTORY

On Saturday, Liverpool’s teenaged winger Rio Ngumoha became the club’s youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Anfield before Mohamed Salah struck four minutes later in a 2-0 win over Fulham that boosted their quest for a top-five finish.

The 17-year-old Ngumoha — already the team’s youngest scorer thanks to his goal at Newcastle in August when he was 16 — etched his name alongside another record when he made space with a couple of stepovers before curling a rocket into the far corner in the 36th minute.

Salah doubled the lead with a first-time finish to the far corner in the 40th. The 33-year-old, who is leaving Anfield at the end of the season after nine remarkable years, tapped a hand to his Liverpool shirt crest with a wave to the crowd.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno had virtually no chance at stopping either goal.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot had said his side had been playing in “survival mode” against PSG on Wednesday, but they found a way to steady themselves as youth and experience of two goalscorers at opposite ends of their careers combined to right the ship against Fulham.

Salah now has 108 Premier League goals at Anfield with only Thierry Henry (114 at Highbury) netting more at a single venue in EPL’s history.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026