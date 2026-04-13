E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Asalanka replaces injured Parvez for Qalandars

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KARACHI: Lahore Qal­a­ndars on Sunday annou­nced the signing of Sri Lankan all-rounder Cha­rith Asalanka for the remainder of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League.

Asalanka, 28, replaces Bangladesh wicket-kee­p­er/batter Parvez Hossain Emon, who has been ruled out of the eight-team tournament due to an injury.

Asalanka, a left-handed batter and off-spinner, brings significant international experience, having represented the Sri Lanka national team across formats. His inclusion is expected to add depth and balance to Qalandars’ middle order as the team enter the crucial final phase of the competition.

Emon sustained a shoulder injury during Qalan­dars’ recent fixture agai­nst Multan Sultans in Lahore. The injury occur­red following an on-field collision with Asif Ali, resulting in a ligament tear. Emon featured in three matches for the Qalandars during the tournament.

Asalanka is set to join the squad ahead of Qala­ndars’ fixture against Que­t­ta Gladiators on April 17 at the National Bank Stad­ium in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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