Asalanka replaces injured Parvez for Qalandars

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars on Sunday announced the signing of Sri Lankan all-rounder Charith Asalanka for the remainder of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League.
Asalanka, 28, replaces Bangladesh wicket-keeper/batter Parvez Hossain Emon, who has been ruled out of the eight-team tournament due to an injury.
Asalanka, a left-handed batter and off-spinner, brings significant international experience, having represented the Sri Lanka national team across formats. His inclusion is expected to add depth and balance to Qalandars’ middle order as the team enter the crucial final phase of the competition.
Emon sustained a shoulder injury during Qalandars’ recent fixture against Multan Sultans in Lahore. The injury occurred following an on-field collision with Asif Ali, resulting in a ligament tear. Emon featured in three matches for the Qalandars during the tournament.
Asalanka is set to join the squad ahead of Qalandars’ fixture against Quetta Gladiators on April 17 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026