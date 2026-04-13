E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Tuba shines as Stars defend National Women’s T20 title

Agencies Published
MEMBERS of Stars squad pose with the National Women’s T20 trophy after defeating Invincibles in the final at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Sunday.—Courtesy PCB
MEMBERS of Stars squad pose with the National Women’s T20 trophy after defeating Invincibles in the final at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Sunday.—Courtesy PCB
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LAHORE: An all-round performance from captain Tuba Hassan helped Stars beat Invincibles by 52 runs in the final of the National Women’s T20 on Sunday here at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Stars successfully defe­nded their title and pocketed prize money of PKR 1.5 million.

Tuba, for her 192 runs and 10 wickets, was also named player-of-the-tournament alongside Conque­rors’ Fatima Sana, who scored 271 runs and took eight wickets.

Batting first in the deci­der, Stars made 156 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

Tuba, coming in at number six, scored 50 off 31 bal­ls, hitting five fours and two sixes. She came in to bat with her side reeling at 96-7. The half-century was her second of the tournament.

Sidra Amin was the other notable contributor with the bat, scoring 30 off 23 balls, laced with one four and two sixes.

For Invincibles, Amber Kainat and Momina Riasat took two wickets each.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 104 in 16.1 overs despite captain Mun­e­eba Ali’s 27 off 13 balls.

The left-handed batter Muneeba, also the tournament’s leading run-getter, was named best-batter after scoring 344 runs in nine matches, including four half-centuries, at a strike rate of 142.74.

For Stars, Ayesha Bilal and Tuba Hassan took three wickets each, while Oma­ima Sohail claimed two.

Scores in brief: Stars beat Invincibles by 52 runs at Ghani Glass Cricket Ground, Lahore

STARS: 156-9 in 20 overs (Tuba Hassan 50, Sidra Amin 30, Kaynat Hafeez 20; Amber Kainat 2-20, Momina Riasat 2-40); INVINCIBLES: 104 all out, 16.1 overs (Muneeba Ali 27; Tuba Hassan 3-6, Ayesha Bilal 3-12).

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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