Van Aert breaks jinx to secure Paris-Roubaix ahead of Pogacar

TEAM Visma-Lease a Bike’s Belgian rider Wout van Aert celebrates after winning the Paris-Roubaix ahead of UAE Team Emirates XRG’s Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia at the Velodrome Andre-Petrieux on Sunday.—AFP

PARIS: Belgian Wout van Aert shattered a decade-old jinx to win Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, outduelling world cha­m­pion Tad­ej Pogacar in a brutal classic race across the cobbles.

The 31-year-old suffered a puncture as did Pogacar and great rival Mathieu van der Poel, who had two mechanicals and could not contest the final sprint, which went in Van Aert’s favour for his second title in one of the five Mon­u­ment classics after his Milan-Sanremo victory in 2020.

Van Aert, who had been plagued by bad luck in the Queen of the Classics, thwa­rted Pogacar’s attacks on the cobbles and wrapped it up with a trademark burst of speed in the final straight on the Roubaix Velodrome.

Fellow Belgian Jasper Stuyven took third place, 13 seconds behind. Van der Poel, seeking a fourth consecutive win in the race, finished fourth des­pite losing more than two minutes following a mechanical issue on a tri­cky cobbled sector of the course.

“It’s everything to me, it’s been a goal since I first did this race. I stopped believing a lot of times but I would start believing again the next day,” said Van Aert, who had suffered repeated punctures and crashes in the Flanders classics.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider dedicated his title to former team-mate Michael Goolaerts, who died in 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the race.

“Arriving for a final sprint with the world champion and beating him in a sprint is very special,” Van Aert added.

Pogacar, who won the first two Monument classics of the season in the Milan-Sanremo and the Tour of Flanders, was looking to become the first Tour de France champion to prevail in the “Hell of the North” since France’s Bern­ard Hinault in 1981.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026