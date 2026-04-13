Punjab 2 crush AJK; Sindh draw with Punjab 3

ISLAMABAD: Punjab 2 team handed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a comprehensive 14-0 thrashing in the U-18 National Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The day’s second match, held between Punjab-3 and Sindh 1, ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first match between Punjab 2 and AJK turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as the former simply flattened their opponents with ease as goals continued to come from the first whistle to the last.

Hanain Noor led the scoring chart with a hat-trick while Mohammad Hassan, Babar, and Abu Sufiyan contributed a brace each. Zunair, Amir, Farhan, Zain, and Rana Dami rounded off the tally with a goal apiece.

Contrastingly, the second match of the day proved an even contest that ended in a stalemate.Rehan got his name on the scoresheet for Sindh 1 while Noor equalised for Punjab 3 to ensure the points were shared equally between the evenly-matched sides.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026