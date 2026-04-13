Crippa and Demise claim Paris marathon wins

ETHIOPIA’S Shure Demise poses during the podium ceremony after winning the women’s Paris marathon on Sunday.—AFP

PARIS: Italy’s Yemane­berhan Crippa won the Paris marathon on Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Shure Demise claimed victory in the women’s category in a new course record.

The Ethiopian-born Cri­p­pa, 29, clocked a personal best of 2hr 05min 19sec for the win in the French capital.

Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia finished second, just five seconds off Crippa, with Kenya’s Sila Kiptoo rounding off the podium (2:05:29).

“I’m very, very happy,” said Crippa. “At the 34km mark, I felt it was my day. When I saw the others were beginning to tire, I pulled away.”

The women’s race saw 30-year-old Demise smash the course record by more than a minute.

She won in 2:18:34 ahead of compatriot Misgane Alemayehu (2:19:08) and Kenya’s Magdalyne Masai (2:19:17). The previous best of 2:19:48 was set in 2022 by Ke­n­yan Judith Jeptum Korir.

“I didn’t have any information during the race about the record,” said Demise. “When I came into the finish area and they gave me the sign, I understood. It’s incredible.”

The marathon featured more than 60,000 runners, including 20,800 women, also a record for the Paris race.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026