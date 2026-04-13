Gout smashes Australian 200m record

SYDNEY: Teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout ran a blistering 19.67 seconds to win the 200m at the Australian championships on Sunday, faster than Usain Bolt at the same age, becoming the first man from his country to break the 20-second barrier.

The fiercely contested final also saw Aidan Murphy dip under 20 seconds to go second with 19.88, while Calab Law was third at the Sydney Olympic Park with 20.21.

Gout’s spectacular effort with a legal +1.7-metres-per-second tailwind meant that the 18-year-old defended his 200m title and sent out a warning to his rivals.

He also eclipsed the previous world Under-20 mark held by Erriyon Knighton, while improving on his own national record of 20.02 set last year.

Gout’s record run marked the first time he has gone under 20 seconds in legal conditions, after achieving the feat last year with the aid of a tailwind when he clocked 19.84 at the national championships.“There’s a big weight off my shoulders knowing I ran it legally, and I have the speed and my body to run times like that. So, it definitely feels great, and ready for more,” Gout said.

Gout’s run came on the final day of competition, after his main rival Lachlan Kennedy pulled out of the 200m race as a precaution, with his management citing the need to manage his workload early in a long season.

Kennedy nonetheless underlined his form by winning the 100 metres in 9.96 seconds on Saturday, repeating the time he ran in the heats to become the first Australian to break 10 seconds on home soil.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026