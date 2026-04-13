E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Beads of history

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THE unearthing of 18 ancient glass beads at Taxila’s Bhir Mound is no small archaeological find. Dating from the early 2nd century BC to the 1st century AD, these remnants of a necklace remind us that beneath Pakistan’s soil lie stories still waiting to be told. The beads are proof of a civilisation that was technologically adept, artistically expressive and connected to wider trade networks. Preliminary findings suggest the beads belong to the late Mauryan and early Greek periods, further confirming Taxila’s long-standing role as a meeting point of cultures. They show that people here had already developed advanced skills in glass-making and metalwork. More importantly, the discovery highlights Taxila’s importance as a centre of trade, with its goods moving across Central Asia and the subcontinent. In other words, Taxila was not only a place of learning, but a hub of industry and exchange as well.

Yet, discoveries of this kind must be approached with caution. Archaeologists are right to stress that further laboratory testing and contextual study are required before firm conclusions can be drawn. This points to the need for steady, well-planned excavation rather than one-off efforts. Pakistan’s rich archaeological heritage requires long-term investment in research, skilled experts and modern tools. Encouragingly, recent collaboration with partners, such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency, has introduced technologies like GPS mapping, drone surveys and 3D scanning, helping improve excavation as well as conservation, which is equally vital. Artefacts should not just be dug up, they need to be properly preserved, cared for and displayed. Places like the Taxila Museum play an important role in this, but they need regular support to do it well. Public awareness is just as important. When people can see and understand their heritage, they are more likely to help protect it. Small as they are, the Bhir Mound beads remind us that what we have uncovered is a fraction of what remains.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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