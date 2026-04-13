E-Paper | July 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Hijacked plane

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A Philippine Airlines jetliner DC-8, carrying three Filipino hijackers and their hostages landed in Karachi yesterday [April 12] … for refuelling on its way to Benghazi (Libya) from Bangkok. The aircraft with three hostages and three crew members was expected to resume its journey early this morning as the hijackers refused to leave Karachi Airport at night. The plane was allowed to land at Karachi Airport on distress signals from the captain that the aircraft was running short of fuel, after a non-stop flight from Bangkok. However, Pakistani officials had made it clear to the captain that the plane should leave after refuelling.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Tel Aviv,] Israeli interceptor aircraft today [April 12] forced a Saudi Arabian Air Force Hercules C-130 transport plane to land at Ben Gurion international airport. An Israeli military spokesman alleged that the machine had violated the airspace in the north along the Lebanese border… . He added that the plane had on board a Saudi Arabian captain, a three-man American crew and 23 military and civilian passengers, whose nationality had not been established.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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