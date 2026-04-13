E-Paper | July 19, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Complied with all’

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TOKYO: Major-General Whitney, General MacArthur’s aide, today [April 12] issued a statement on the Commander-in-Chief’s behalf rebutting any suggestion that he had ignored directives on public statements. This was the first official reaction from Tokyo Headquarters to President Truman’s action … dismissing Gen MacArthur… . “The General feels he complied meticulously with all directives received not only recently, but throughout his military career,” the statement declared.

Gen Whitney detailed various MacArthur declarations and claimed that the Washington directive of last December 6, “by its terms and spirit was interpreted at this Headquarters as applying solely to formal public statements and not to communiques, correspondence or personal conversations”. Gen Whitney added that the … directive was addressed to all Executive Agencies and not simply to Gen MacArthur.

The December order issued by the Joint Chiefs of Staff … embraced a Presidential order that “no speech, Press release or other public statement concerning Foreign policy should be released until it has received clearance from the Department of State.”

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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